Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 148.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,910 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 5.17%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

