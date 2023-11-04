Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 799.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 186.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 319,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYD opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

