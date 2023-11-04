Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at $527,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 44.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.0% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TM opened at $189.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $132.35 and a 1-year high of $195.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $3.13. The firm had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.98 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

