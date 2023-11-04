Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 130.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 73,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

TT stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $219.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

