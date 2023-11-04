Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Decreased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

TT opened at $218.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.77. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $219.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

