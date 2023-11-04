Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Shares of TT opened at $218.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $219.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

