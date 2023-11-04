Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 130.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $219.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

