Transocean (NYSE:RIG) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Susquehanna

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.89.

RIG stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Transocean by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

