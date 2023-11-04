TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

TransUnion has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TransUnion has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,670,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,092. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $73,101.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,472 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,158.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,738 shares of company stock valued at $441,806. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

