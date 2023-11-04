Trex (NYSE:TREX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $85.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TREX. Truist Financial cut their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Trex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.76.

TREX stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. Trex has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Trex by 98,060.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084,187 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Trex by 2,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,100 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at about $53,353,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Trex by 45.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,793,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,948,000 after acquiring an additional 877,113 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

