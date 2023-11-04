Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.76.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. Trex has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $76.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

