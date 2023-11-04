TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 1,492 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.1 %

PSX stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day moving average is $106.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

