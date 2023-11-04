TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 224 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

NYSE BLK opened at $657.97 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $655.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $676.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

