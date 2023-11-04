TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 369 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.49. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

