TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 72 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after acquiring an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,558,000 after acquiring an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,845 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $185.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $242.60.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

