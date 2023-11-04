TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,599 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

