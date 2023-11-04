TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $59.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $66.80.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

