TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

CIBR opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

