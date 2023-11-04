TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 135.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $5,445,000. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $2,803,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $119.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

