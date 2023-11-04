TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66,241.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 561,142,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,941,000 after acquiring an additional 560,296,873 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 243.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,135 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,050,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,033,000 after purchasing an additional 684,773 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

