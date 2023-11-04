TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock opened at $367.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.54 and its 200 day moving average is $356.53. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.38 and a twelve month high of $406.08.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSO

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.