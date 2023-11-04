TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 2,016 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157,064 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

VZ opened at $36.02 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.