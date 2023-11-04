TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 782 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $88.91 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.54.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

