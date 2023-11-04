TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $132,599,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $91,112,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.7 %

CSL stock opened at $270.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $289.12.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

