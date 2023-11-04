TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $886,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 130.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $218.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

