TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,865,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,087,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,706,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,880,000 after purchasing an additional 882,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

GXO opened at $53.68 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

