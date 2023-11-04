TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

