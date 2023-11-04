TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $327.43 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

