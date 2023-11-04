TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $147.90 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

