TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $600,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

TXN opened at $150.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $136.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.