TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $852,000 Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $22.50.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
