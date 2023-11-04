TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $856,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,417 shares of company stock worth $9,955,924. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Bank of America increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.96. The firm has a market cap of $353.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

