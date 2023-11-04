TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $965,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $233.11 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.87 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

