TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,101,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,421. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KO opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KO

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.