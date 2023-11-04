TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $270.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $220.21 and a 1-year high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

