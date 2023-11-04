TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $933,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.93. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.