TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $399.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $340.00 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.85. The company has a market cap of $319.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

