TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 110.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $110.46 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

