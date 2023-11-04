TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 98,059.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,554,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,263 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $127,941,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $104,567,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $115.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

