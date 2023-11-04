TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCMB. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $52.85.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

