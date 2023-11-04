TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 575 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after acquiring an additional 368,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,022,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,081,000 after acquiring an additional 266,459 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after acquiring an additional 221,279 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,409,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,209,000 after acquiring an additional 157,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,348,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $57.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

