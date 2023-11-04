TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK opened at $276.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.01. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $205.94 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

