TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $212.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

