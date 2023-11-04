TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after buying an additional 671,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

