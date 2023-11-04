TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $653,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.6% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,415 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.9 %

COP opened at $119.75 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.37. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Bank of America upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.45.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

