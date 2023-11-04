TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 322 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

GILD stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

