TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 500 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 203.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $387.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,450. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.