TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 68 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after acquiring an additional 126,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,680,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,352,000 after acquiring an additional 240,223 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $197.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

