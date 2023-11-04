TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 7,717 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

