TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes $370,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $335.80 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.25.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

